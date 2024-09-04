All the team news for blockbuster Wigan Warriors v Hull KR Super League clash

WIGAN WARRIORS are set to play their first-choice spine for the first time since Wembley when they face Hull KR in a top-of-the-table showdown this Friday.

Harry Smith has been named in their 21-man squad after serving a three-match bam, joining Jai Field and Bevan French who have had lengthy injury lay-offs in recent months.

French came safely through Wigan’s win at Catalans Dragons last week, and coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his squad in total from that game.

Also returning to contention at The Brick Community Stadium is captain Liam Farrell, after three matches out with a calf injury.

Youngsters Jacob Douglas and Kian McDermott, neither of whom featured in Perpignan, have dropped out of the 21-man squad.

Hull KR make only one change to their squad, with back-rower James Batchelor returning after serving a ban in last week’s victory over Salford Red Devils and George King the player to make way.

Winger Joe Burgess and centre Oliver Gildart – both former Wigan men – could also return to Willie Peters’ line-up after missing the Salford clash with hamstring and head concerns respectively.

Wigan 21-man squad: 1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 10 Liam Byrne, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Luke Thompson, 17 Kruise Leeming, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Junior Nsemba, 22 Sam Walters, 26 Zach Eckersley, 27 Tom Forber, 30 Jack Farrimond.

Hull KR 21-man squad: 1 Peta Hiku, 2 Niall Evalds, 3 Tom Opacic, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Mikey Lewis, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Matt Parcell, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Matty Storton, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 27 Tyrone May, 35 Joe Burgess, 36 Jack Broadbent, 37 Jack Brown, 38 Danny Richardson.

