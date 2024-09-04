Mayor’s pledge to Salford Red Devils after council approve stadium purchase

CITY mayor Paul Dennett says the council decision to take full ownership of the Salford Community Stadium “helps to secure the future” of Salford Red Devils.

Salford City Council have committed to fully acquiring the stadium, which is used by the Super League club and rugby union side Sale Sharks.

The Salford Community Stadium is currently 50 percent owned by the local authority with the other half of shares owned by property company Peel.

The Red Devils’ future at the ground has been uncertain in recent years, with an unfavourable lease that they say holds them back financially.

It is now expected that a new long-term tenancy agreement will be negotiated which will allow the club to retain the matchday income they generate.

Dennett said: “It is a momentous and truly exciting day for the city.

“This landmark decision is the beginning of a new future for the stadium and the clubs that call it home.

“It helps to secure their future, in particular Salford Red Devils, but also the future of rugby across the city.

“Yes, rugby is at the heart of this decision, but there are so many more benefits that just make this decision a sensible one.

“It’s a decision also rooted in strategic redevelopment, regeneration, skills and work and job opportunities, health and well-being, community engagement and supporting grassroots sports.”

The deal will see the council fully acquire not only the stadium, but also the surrounding land which it believes it can regenerate to recoup the costs.

“Through sole ownership we’ll be able to open up this area of the city for future redevelopment and regeneration of the adjacent development land plots,” added Dennett.

“This will create new jobs, deliver social value and attract significant private sector investment, all of which will be vital for the city and local communities.

“We’ll be able to further support clubs from Salford Red Devils and Swinton Lions, right down to the hugely important grassroots clubs via the community pitches at the stadium and through our Rugby Strategy.

“I’m extremely proud of the decision today. This is the most important step in the process to acquire the stadium and I’d like to thank fellow councillors and council staff and partners for their support and hard work in getting to this point.”

