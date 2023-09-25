All three Wigan Warriors stars banned by Match Review Panel free to play in Super League semi-final play-offs

EVERY Super League fan holds their breath on a Monday afternoon, waiting for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel to release their findings following the weekend’s action.

For Wigan Warriors supporters, it was especially gruelling when considering that three of their stars have been banned for one game following their 10-6 win over the Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Kaide Ellis, Harvie Hill and Bevan French have all been suspended for one game:

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Strikes – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Contact with Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

French’s ban was an interesting one, with the Wigan halfback appearing to pat referee Liam Moore in a friendly manner during the Warriors’ win.

However, the Match Review Panel has clearly taken a dim view of the incident, with the minutes stating: “Law 15.1 (i) Deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official (e.g., placing hand on arm to attract attention) Grade B.”

That being said, all three Wigan players will be able to play in their semi-final clash in a fortnight’s time due to the fact that they can run down the suspension with the Warriors’ reserves team playing in their own semi-final this weekend.

It’s a loophole in the system that has existed for numerous years.

