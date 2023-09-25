Three Wigan Warriors stars banned as St Helens and Leigh Leopards men also suspended following Super League action

IT’S been an incredibly busy time for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the Super League action at the weekend with 12 stars charged.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Women’s Super League, Championship and League One, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Strikes – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Contact with Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine
Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Contact with Match Official – NFA
Chris Satae (Hull FC) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – NFA
George Delaney (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice
It means that Leigh’s Tom Amone will miss the Leopards’ clash against Hull KR on Friday, whilst George Delaney will miss St Helens’ fixture against Warrington on Saturday.
Wigan trio Harvie Hill, Kaide Ellis and Bevan French will all be absent for their home semi-final clash the weekend after.
