Three Wigan Warriors stars banned as St Helens and Leigh Leopards men also suspended following Super League action

IT’S been an incredibly busy time for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the Super League action at the weekend with 12 stars charged.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Women’s Super League, Championship and League One, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade C Strikes – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Contact with Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – £250 Fine

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Contact with Match Official – NFA

Chris Satae (Hull FC) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – NFA

George Delaney (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle – 1 Match Penalty Notice

It means that Leigh’s Tom Amone will miss the Leopards’ clash against Hull KR on Friday, whilst George Delaney will miss St Helens’ fixture against Warrington on Saturday.

Wigan trio Harvie Hill, Kaide Ellis and Bevan French will all be absent for their home semi-final clash the weekend after.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.