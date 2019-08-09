All up for grabs in Southern Conference League

Action in the RFL’s flagship league beyond its northern heartlands is coming to a head.

Play-off and Plate ties are taking place in the East Division tomorrow, while sides in the West Division are also building towards the cross-division knockout stage.

Fixtures

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Saturday 10 August 2019

EAST DIVISION

PLAY-OFFS: Bedford Tigers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; Wests Warriors v London Chargers.

PLATE: Hemel Stags v Eastern Rhinos; North Herts Crusaders v Brixton Bulls.

WEST DIVISION: Valley Cougars v Torfaen Tigers; Cardiff Blue Dragons v Swindon St George.