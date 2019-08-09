DEADLINE DAY 2019 BLOG

Wigan youngster goes to the Championship

Rochdale have already been relegated, but it seems they’ll still be recruiting. They’ve signed Wigan youngster Sam Grant on loan for the remainder of the year.

DONE DEAL

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed that the loan deal for prop Daniel Murray has been extended until the end of the season. He’s on loan at the club from Salford.

🙌🏻 Hull Kingston Rovers are pleased to announce @dizzy_murrayy has signed a loan extension until the end of the 2019 season!#RallyRound pic.twitter.com/XVHAydRFlJ — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) August 9, 2019

All QUIET

It seems a lot of clubs are struggling to get business done right now. Most clubs are still fighting for something, and as a result, aren’t willing to get rid of players.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Last year’s deadline day was fierce, with Leigh’s flash sale, and the aftermath of that, spilling into the final day.

It’s probably not going to be as lively this year, with a lot of Super League clubs already doing business this week and in the weeks beforehand.

We are, however, expecting some movement in the Championship and League 1, so watch this space.

Happy transfer deadline day! As I said in the Q&A, expecting most business to be done in the Championship and more specifically teams in the top five. Could be some business done at the top of League 1 too. Maybe a few loose ends in Super League too. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) August 8, 2019

HELLO

Hello folks, happy transfer deadline day! We’ll be keeping you posted on all of today’s activity right here.