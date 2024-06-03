The top metre makers, offloaders, try assists and players with most errors and most missed tackles after Super League Round 13

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 2,243 metres gained

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 1,985 metres gained

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 1,949 metres gained

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 1,837 metres gained

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 1,756 metres gained

Most offloads

1. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 29 offloads

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 25 offloads

3. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC – 24 offloads

4. Elie El-Zakhem – Castleford Tigers – 23 offloads

5. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 22 offloads

Most tackle busts

1. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 103 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 98 tackle busts

3. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 87 tackle busts

4. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 74 tackle busts

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 73 tackle busts

Players with most missed tackles

1. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 53 missed tackles

2. James Batchelor – Hull KR – 51 missed tackles

3. Jacob Jones – Leigh Leopards/London Broncos – 51 missed tackles

4. James Meadows – London Broncos – 47 missed tackles

7. Tyrone May – Hull KR – 47 missed tackles

Players with most try assists

1. Niall Evalds – Hull KR – 15 try assists

2. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – 14 try assists

3. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 13 try assists

4. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 13 try assists

5. Jonny Lomax – St Helens – 13 try assists

Players that have made the most errors

1. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 21 errors

2. Lee Kershaw – London Broncos – 19 errors

3. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 18 errors

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 16 errors

5. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers – 15 errors

6. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers – 15 errors

7. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 15 errors

8. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards – 15 errors

9. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR – 15 errors

10. Elliot Wallis – Huddersfield Giants – 15 errors

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast