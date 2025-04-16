Amy Hardcastle feels ‘back home’ at St Helens after leaving Leeds Rhinos

AMY HARDCASTLE feels like she is back home after making her second debut for St Helens.

The centre marked her return to the Totally Wicked Stadium with a first-half four-try haul as Saints’ defence of their Challenge Cup title started with a 102-0 win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Despite the scoreline, no one is getting carried away, knowing there is much still to do if Saints are to make it five final triumphs in a row in the competition.

“Driving along the M62 to get to the game I was just excited about pulling the shirt on again and being back out there with the girls. It definitely felt like I was going home,” said Yorkshire-born Hardcastle, who has made the switch back to Saints after two seasons with Leeds Rhinos.

“Knowing a lot of the players out there, and them knowing me, we were able to get the timing right and draw players in, which helped me get my tries, and it was nice to start with that sort of personal performance.

“I might have had a couple of years away, but as soon as I got back here it felt like I’d never been away. It just felt normal and that is a nice feeling.

“It’s an acceptance from the team that I have been welcomed back. It is a huge thing when you feel valued in that way, and that does reflect in performances out on the field.

“We know this is just our first game and we did well, but there are still some areas we need to fix up for when we get into the more competitive games of the quarter-finals and hopefully beyond.”

Image credit: Kevin Humphries