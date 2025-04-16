Workington Town expect bumper crowd for Good Friday derby

WORKINGTON TOWN are expecting a bumper crowd at the Fibrus Community Stadium for the West Cumbrian derby clash with Whitehaven.

Advanced ticket sales are ahead of the numbers sold at the same stage for the Challenge Cup game against Leigh Leopards earlier in the season.

Jonty Gorley’s side go into the game off the back of an excellent away win at Rochdale, while Whitehaven are flying high in the table with four wins from five.

Workington attracted a crowd of 3,033 for their Challenge Cup third-round tie with Leigh at the beginning of February.

Although the two rivals regularly meet for the Ike Southward Trophy in pre-season, it is the first Good Friday derby at Workington since 2019, when Whitehaven came away 33-18 winners in the year they won promotion to the Championship, attracting a crowd of 1,981 to Derwent Park.

The two sides last met in a league fixture in the Championship in 2022, with the Easter game being held at Whitehaven, and the return fixture at Workington seeing a crowd of 1,427.

They did meet competitively last season in the 1895 Cup group stages, with Whitehaven winning 28-22 at Workington in front of a crowd of 1,476.

Tickets are free for Under 16s, and fans can save up to £3 on matchday prices if they buy tickets in advance online at townrlfc.com.