An update on reports linking Leeds with Jai Field

Do not expect to see Jai Field at Leeds in the near future.

Reports in Australia have claimed the speedster is set for an imminent arrival at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

However, TotalRL understands Field is not on his way to West Yorkshire, for now anyway.

Leeds have made no secret of their interest in the free agent and is a player who is on Richard Agar’s radar.

However, Leeds don’t currently have a quota spot as they wait on Rhyse Martin’s PNG passport to be processed, ruling out a move for Field straightaway.

And once Leeds do receive a quota spot it will be used to sign a forward, with Agar keen to add a powerful prop to his ranks as the season develops.

Agar has openly admitted he is keen to bring a prop to the club and has eyes on several targets.

For a variety of reasons, both in the club’s favour and not, they are playing a waiting game as they continue to assess forwards available on the market.

A number of players tend to be made available soon after the start of the NRL season, and the Rhinos are likely to be active in that market.

While Field could eventually become a Leeds player, don’t expect it anytime soon.

Known for his blistering pace, the 22-year-old can play across the backline. While Leeds do have their eyes on him, he is not a top priority at the minute.

Sam Lisone is a player who has been linked with Leeds but that report is understood to be wide of the mark.