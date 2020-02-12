Still no Ward for Leeds, Robins lose two key men

Leeds Rhinos will still be without Stevie Ward for the club’s clash with Hull KR.

The Rhinos captain remains absent from the club’s 21-man squad through concussion assessments.

It means Richard Agar names the same 21-man squad that had been in place for the postponed game with Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Hull Kingston Rovers have received mixed news ahead of the game.

Matt Parcell is back following suspension and Joe Keyes has been named in the squad for the first time.

But Adam Quinlan misses out after suffering an injury in the Hull derby and Mitch Garbutt misses out against his former club.

Rhinos: Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.

Robins: Crooks, Kenny-Dowell, Linnett, Minkin, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Keyes, Dagger, Gee, Will Maher, Elliot Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley.