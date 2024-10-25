Andre Savelio leaves Huddersfield Giants immediately following health issue

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed that Andre Savelio will leave the club.

Savelio will step away from full-time rugby league with immediate effect, following discussions with specialists, the player is taking time to focus on his health and assess his options going forward.

The club and Andre have agreed to mutually end his contract to allow the player to step away from full-time Rugby League, with Dre commenting ‘I’m really thankful to Ken, Luke Robinson and Richard Thewlis for facilitating this and looking after me during my toughest year so far in Rugby League.

“The move is on good terms, and I’m going to take some time to look after my personal health, and reassess what my options are moving forward.”

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis commented, “I’m sure this would have been a difficult decision for Andre to arrive at but it’s one we‘ve supported him in and wish him every success in the future.”

