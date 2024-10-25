Ex-Leeds Rhinos and St Helens dual-code international Kyle Eastmond makes rugby league coaching move

HALIFAX PANTHERS have announced the appointment of Kyle Eastmond as Head Coach on a three year contract.

Former Dual Code International Eastmond will take over from the departing Liam Finn, taking charge at The Shay until the end of the 2027 Betfred Championship season.

Born in Oldham, 35 year old Eastmond started his Rugby journey with local community club Oldham St Annes before beginning his professional playing career with St Helens, coming through the academy system at The Totally Wicked Stadium to make his first team debut back in 2007.

An accomplished goal kicking half back, he made 74 appearances for Saints scoring 45 tries, making his England Rugby League debut in the 2009 Four Nations against France at Doncaster.

His natural ability quickly caught the eye of Rugby Union scouts, and Eastmond decided to switch codes in 2011 when he signed for Bath, spending five seasons at The Recreation Ground. He would go on to earn international honours as he made his England debut in June 2013, scoring soon after coming off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires. He also enjoyed spells in Premiership Rugby with Wasps and Leicester Tigers.

Eastmond returned to Rugby League for a final season with Leeds Rhinos before hanging up his boots at the end of 2021. Since then, Eastmond has been earning his coaching stripes across both codes, including stints with Rotherham, Jersey Reds and most recently Warrington Wolves in Super League.

And the new Panthers boss is relishing the start of his coaching career in West Yorkshire: “I’m really excited to be here”, said Eastmond. “It’s been a couple of weeks organising ourselves but now we’re here and we’re sorted, I’m excited and looking forward now. The conversations to bring me here were brilliant, I spoke with Richard (Durgan) and Damian (Clayton) and it was really open and honest. They made me feel welcome straight away, and now it’s all done, I’m just excited to get on with things and start working.”

When questioned on his first impressions of the club and the stadium, Eastmond continued: “Yeah, well it’s a bit foggy today, isn’t it? (Laughs) But yeah, it’s good. I’ve been here at The Shay plenty of times. And I’ve seen Halifax play quite a few times growing up at this stadium, I’ve got some good friends that played here and obviously, my cousin (Miles Greenwood) who played here too so it’s nice to be back.”

“Growing up in Rugby League in Oldham, you know all about the Championship. I spent plenty of my younger days travelling around watching the games, spent plenty of days up here watching good friends of mine and family members play so I’m well aware of how good the Championship is and of the challenge ahead. I’m looking forward to it.”

