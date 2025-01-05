Andre Savelio makes Championship move

DONCASTER have signed Super League veteran Andre Savelio following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

Backrower Savelio has made more than 100 top-flight appearances across spells with St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Huddersfield.

The 29-year-old left the Giants in October, saying he was quitting full-time rugby to focus on his health following concussion issues.

He has committed to a part-time deal with Doncaster in the Championship after training with the club for several weeks.

Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “Andre has played at the top level for almost the entirety of his career and we’ve seen before how players with that experience can impact the rest of the boys.

“Not only that, he’s a big powerful lad that will contribute to both our attacking plays as well as defence.”