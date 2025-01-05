Barrow Raiders v Whitehaven pre-season game rearranged

BARROW RAIDERS’ pre-season match against Whitehaven has been pushed back two days.

The two Cumbrian sides were scheduled to meet at Barrow’s Northern Competitions Stadium today (Sunday) for their first outings of the new campaign.

However, heavy snowfall from Saturday night saw the postponement made early on Sunday morning.

The match has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 7 (7.45pm kick-off) at the same venue, subject to RFL approval.

Tickets for the original fixture will remain valid, say Barrow, while supporters can contact the club to arrange refunds if required.

Barrow have further pre-season games against Workington Town (January 12) and Salford Red Devils (January 18), while Whitehaven will play Workington on January 19.