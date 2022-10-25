Leeds Rhinos’ biggest signing for Super League 2023

LEEDS Rhinos were one of the biggest quandaries in Super League in 2022.

After a dreadful start to the season, in which the West Yorkshire club won just one game from eight fixtures, Richard Agar exited Headingley after over three years at the club.

Leeds legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan took over on an interim basis and brought a shift in attitude and energy, but it was the appointment of Rohan Smith which changed everything for the Rhinos.

The former Bradford Bulls boss was hardly a well-known figure in the UK, but his last name certainly brought pedigree with it given his uncle Tony has made a brilliant career in Super League and father Brian made his name at Hull FC.

That being said, Rohan changed opinion as soon as he entered Headingley, inspiring one of the greatest turnarounds in Super League table to take Leeds from potential relegation candidates to play-off contenders.

And in an incredible twist of fate, the Rhinos made it all the way to the Grand Final, though they went down to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Moving forward to 2023 and Smith has already been busy in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Doncaster outside back Leon Ruan, Batley Bulldogs fullback Luke Hooley and Castleford Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts.

However, Leeds’ biggest signing for 2023 is arguably the newest one to sign on the dotted line with Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone.

The powerhouse forward has made almost 150 NRL appearances for the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast and is still only 28 years of age.

That means that the Rhinos will get Lisone in the prime of his forward career as he replaces the outgoing Bodene Thompson.

An absolute cannonball taking the ball in, the Auckland born prop is set to light up Super League and get Leeds fans off their feet.