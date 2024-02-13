Waqa Blake explains why he chose St Helens and sets out his Super League goal

ST HELENS recruit Waqa Blake is desperate to reach Old Trafford – even though he’s a Manchester City fan!

The Fijian international, who played 165 games in the NRL for Parramatta and Penrith, has signed a one-year deal with Saints.

Blake, 29, said he was hesitant to leave Australia following his release from the Eels.

“I wasn’t too keen to come over, to be honest, because I felt like I wasn’t done in the NRL,” Blake said.

“But when a great club like St Helens are reaching out to you, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I spoke to (Saints head coach) Paul Wellens and we had a good chat and within that one Zoom call we were both happy and I couldn’t wait to get over here.”

But it was an abrupt arrival for the centre, who had been busy training in the Australian summer.

“I left Sydney, I was just wearing shorts and a shirt because it was a 40-degree day – I got into Manchester and it was minus-one!” said Blake.

“But the body is feeling good. As soon as I got off the plane they got me running, which was really good for the jet lag.

“My focus is playing really good, consistent footy and enjoying footy most of all.

“That’s when everything will fall into place – I want to absorb it all, I’ve got a lot of good players around me.”

Having lost their grip on the Super League title in 2023 after four consecutive triumphs, St Helens are desperate to return to the Grand Final this term, and Blake shares that ambition.

“I want to be there at Old Trafford holding the silverware – it would be crazy to play there,” he said.

“But it would also be nice if it was at the Etihad Stadium because I’m a Manchester City fan – I’m hoping to get out to some of their games.”

