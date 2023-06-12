Super League Attendances: St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons post impressive numbers

WELL that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a round of action it proved to be!

The action began on Friday night as St Helens took on local rivals Wigan Warriors in the live Sky Sports game. Saints have been running red hot in recent weeks and they put Matt Peet’s side to the sword, leading 18-10 at half-time before three second-half scores took the game away from Wigan in emphatic fashion as Saints inflicted a 34-16 defeat upon the Warriors.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers took on the Salford Red Devils with Andy Last’s men purring from their close win over Leeds Rhinos last weekend. However, the Red Devils soon destroyed any confidence that the Tigers had running through their veins, leading 24-10 at half-time before Paul Rowley’s side took advantage of frail Castleford defence to eventually run out 42-10 winners.

Last but not least on Friday, Leigh Leopards hosted Hull FC at the Leigh Sports Village hoping to continue their magnificent six-game winning run. It was a tight affair, with both sides earning great wins at the Magic Weekend over Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves respectively. However, the Leopards showed their class, taking home a 26-16 victory.

Moving forward to Saturday evening and Warrington Wolves hosted the Huddersfield Giants at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with both sides determined to get back on the horse after poor Magic Weekend showings. And after taking an 18-10 lead into half-time, Daryl Powell’s men finally got the better of Ian Watson’s side despite a great second forty minutes from the Giants with Warrington taking a 30-24 win.

On Saturday night, Hull KR had the daunting prospect of travelling to the south of France to take on the in-form Catalans Dragons, who thrashed Wigan last weekend. Rovers were up against it from the very start with the loss of Jordan Abdull disrupting Willie Peters’ side. And after trailing 20-0 at the break, the Robins were put to the sword in emphatic fashion, going down 38-4 as Catalans retained their first-place position in the Super League table.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Castleford Tigers 10-42 Salford Red Devils

6,354 at The Jungle on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 26-16 Hull FC

6,006 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

St Helens 34-16 Wigan Warriors

17,088 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 30-24 Huddersfield Giants

9,007 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening

Catalans Dragons 38-4 Hull KR

9,450 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Wakefield Trinity 24-14 Leeds Rhinos

4,710 at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon