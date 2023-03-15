Jack Broadbent explains Castleford Tigers players’ reaction to Jake Mamo’s shock retirement

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Jake Mamo has retired immediately from professional rugby league.

It was a decision that took interim head coach Andy Last by surprise, with Last stating: “Jake has been suffering with a back injury and due to medical reasons and hoe he is feeling with regards to his body, he has made a decision to retire from top level rugby league which came as a little bit of a shock.

“He has suffered a few knocks in the past couple of weeks, concussions and can’t quite shake off this back injury.

“He didn’t really show signs that he was going to come to this decision, he picked up a knock in one of the games and has struggled to shake it off.”

Now former Leeds Rhinos star Jack Broadbent, who has played a starring role so far in Castleford’s season despite the poor run of results, has outlined just what the reaction was within The Jungle camp to the news after being asked if the news of Mamo’s retirement took them by surprise.

“Yeah (it did take me by surprise), we all know what Jake can bring, he brings a lot of flair,” Broadbent said.

“After the Saints game he took a bit of a bang and he decided it wasn’t for him. He’s obviously a big loss for our team because he can fill in the backline. It was a bit of a shock but we’ve got to move on.”