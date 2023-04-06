Andy Last gives on “strange” current situation at Castleford Tigers and head coaching latest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are currently in something of a transitional period following the departure of head coach Lee Radford last month.

Andy Last took the reins on an interim basis with a decision expected to be made in the near future over the new permanent boss.

However, for Last, it is something of a “strange” situation.

“It’s a strange one. Against Warrington it was definite that I was as far away from getting the job than I ever would be and then last week against Catalans I felt like I’d got a bit closer again,” Last said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s hard because I’ve verbalised my desire, I want the job and I feel like I can make an impact.

“I’ve got a plan with what I can do with the team moving forward but it’s hard to put that plan into action when you aren’t the head coach.

“What I have been is very professional, I’m trying to galvanise the group. The staff have been sensational and they are fully behind the tweaks and changes I’ve made in training and aspects I’ve been doing.

“It’s not been seen on the field in terms of results but it feels a bit different around the place. Hopefully we get the win and that will help me get closer to the job.”

Last does believe that a decision by the club needs to be made as soon as possible.

“The sooner the decision gets made the better for everybody, not only for the players but the club as well.

“If it’s me great then if not they need to get behind the new coach and the plan he wants to put in place to move the club forward.

“It needs freshening up, the fact there are 14 players out of contract gives the new head coach scope to put his own mark on things.”

Last will put his coaching credentials on the line once more when Castleford go up against neighbours Wakefield Trinity at The Jungle tomorrow night.