Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel with mixed news on Sam Tomkins and Josh McGuire

AH the one we have all been waiting as first goes up against second in the Super League table!
Catalans Dragons host the Warrington Wolves at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening in a bid to join Daryl Powell’s side on 14 points at the top.
The Dragons just about got over the line last week against Castleford Tigers, eventually running home 22-18 winners whilst Warrington put Hull FC to the sword in an emphatic 34-6 victory.
Team news and injuries
Catalans will have Mickael Goudemand back in contention after his return from concussion but the likes of Mitchell Pearce and Sama Tomkins are out. Siosiua Taukeiaho will also return.
Warrington boss Daryl Powell could hand a debut to forward Josh McGuire after the Australian’s seven-match ban ended. Youngster Lucas Green has also been included.
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
14 Alrix Da Costa
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
22 Siosiua Taukeiaho
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
28 Ugo Tison
31 Tanguy Zenon
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
31 Jamie Reddecliff
34 Matty Russell
Lucas Green
TV channel
The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena from 4.30pm with a kick-off at 5pm.