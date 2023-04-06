Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel with mixed news on Sam Tomkins and Josh McGuire

AH the one we have all been waiting as first goes up against second in the Super League table!

Catalans Dragons host the Warrington Wolves at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening in a bid to join Daryl Powell’s side on 14 points at the top.

The Dragons just about got over the line last week against Castleford Tigers, eventually running home 22-18 winners whilst Warrington put Hull FC to the sword in an emphatic 34-6 victory.

Team news and injuries

Catalans will have Mickael Goudemand back in contention after his return from concussion but the likes of Mitchell Pearce and Sama Tomkins are out. Siosiua Taukeiaho will also return.

Warrington boss Daryl Powell could hand a debut to forward Josh McGuire after the Australian’s seven-match ban ended. Youngster Lucas Green has also been included.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

14 Alrix Da Costa

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

22 Siosiua Taukeiaho

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

28 Ugo Tison

31 Tanguy Zenon

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

31 Jamie Reddecliff

34 Matty Russell

Lucas Green

TV channel

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena from 4.30pm with a kick-off at 5pm.