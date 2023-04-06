Ex-Super League academy player one of ten accused of murder in Hull

A former Super League academy player is one of ten people accused of murdering 24-year-old Kamil Milczarczyk in Hull.
Milczarczyk died after being stabbed in Princes Dock Street, Hull on March 24, with one of those charged 19-year-old Mason Opie-Palmer, who was part of the Under-18s academy at Hull FC last year.
Opie-Palmer was released from his contract at the end of the 2022 season after failing to make an appearance in the first-team under former head coach Brett Hodgson.
The outside back, along with six other men and three youths, appeared before Hull Crown Court yesterday – whether in physical form or over a web link.
The accused include:
Jack Briggs, 21, of Milldane, Hull
Henri Hairsine, 22, of Milldane, Hull
Mason Opie-Palmer, 19, of Dawnay Drive, Hull
Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull
Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, Hull
Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, Hull
Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, Hull
The three youths cannot be named because of a court order.