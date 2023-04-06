Ex-Super League academy player one of ten accused of murder in Hull

A former Super League academy player is one of ten people accused of murdering 24-year-old Kamil Milczarczyk in Hull.

Milczarczyk died after being stabbed in Princes Dock Street, Hull on March 24, with one of those charged 19-year-old Mason Opie-Palmer, who was part of the Under-18s academy at Hull FC last year.

Opie-Palmer was released from his contract at the end of the 2022 season after failing to make an appearance in the first-team under former head coach Brett Hodgson.

The outside back, along with six other men and three youths, appeared before Hull Crown Court yesterday – whether in physical form or over a web link.

The accused include:

Jack Briggs, 21, of Milldane, Hull

Henri Hairsine, 22, of Milldane, Hull

Mason Opie-Palmer, 19, of Dawnay Drive, Hull

Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull

Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, Hull

Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, Hull

Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, Hull

The three youths cannot be named because of a court order.