Wakefield Trinity inflict big win over Leeds Rhinos in Boxing Day clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have inflicted a big win over neighbours Leeds Rhinos in their traditional Wetherby Whaler Boxing Day friendly.

Trinity eventually ran out 38-20 winners, scoring a number of tries in the last quarter of the game.

Jay Pitts broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, running a great line through the Rhinos’ defence before Reece Lyne stretched over soon after for an 8-0 lead.

Leeds responded quickly when new signing James McDonnell crossed and the home side hit the lead when Liam Tindall dotted down four minutes before the break.

That being said, Wakefield took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Eddie Battye forced his way over from close range. Max Jowitt’s conversion made it 14-10.

Morgan Gannon levelled proceedings shortly after the resumption with Kruise Leeming taking Leeds into the lead at 20-14.

That was the end of Leeds’ scoring, however, as Trinity registered 24 unanswered points with Renouf Atoni marking his Wakefield debut with a fine individual score on the hour.

Lee Kershaw and Jordy Crowther extended the visitors’ lead to 28-20 with six minutes left, but Trinity still had life left in them to dot down twice before the end.

Kershaw grabbed his second with Lewis Murphy flying high to take Lee Gaskell’s superb kick to round off the scoring at 38-20.