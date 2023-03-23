Gareth Widdop on his time at Warrington Wolves, whether he has regrets and difference to Castleford Tigers

GARETH WIDDOP spent three seasons at Warrington Wolves, but now he is firmly a Castleford Tigers player.

After a mixed time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Widdop was signed by Lee Radford ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Reflecting on his time at Warrington as he prepares to go up against his former side tomorrow night, Widdop has no regrets.

“It’s always good coming against your buddies, it’s an important game for us as Cas and we need to put in a good performance,” Widdop said.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve got a point to prove, but it is enjoyable coming up against old teammates, I’ve got a fair few in that team.

“I don’t have any regrets, we make decisions in life and things happen for a reason. It was a rollercoaster put it that way, I had some good moments and some difficult moments.

“Things don’t always go to plan, but I’ve got some great friends from there. It was challenging but obviously I’ve moved on.”

Since making the move to The Jungle, Widdop is closer to home and he is enjoying his time at the Tigers so far despite the slow star to the year.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s a great environment and a great set of lads with a great coaching staff. Although we started the season slow, we had a good win at the weekend and hopefully we will kick on from that.

“I’ve been enjoyed being back closer to home the travel over isn’t too bad.

“It’s different I suppose, coming over to Cas it’s been a different eye opener but I’ve really enjoyed it so far. They are a great set of lads and good coaching staff.”