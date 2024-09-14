Hull KR announce new Craven Park extension for next year

HULL KR have announced plans to have a new 1,000-seat stand extension in place for next season.

The Robins want to add capacity to the east stand of their Sewell Group Craven Park home to accommodate the increase in their crowds in recent seasons.

Subject to planning permission, the partially-covered stand will be installed in January and include an improved disabled viewing area.

As part of the plans, the Craven Streat fan village will also be enlarged.

Craven Park currently houses around 12,000 but the club claim to have sold out eleven of their 13 home games this season, although they refuse to publish exact attendances.

Chief executive Paul Lakin said: “Huge demand for games has been a good problem to have.

“Big games have been selling out weeks in advance, so we are confident there is strong appetite for this new east stand block.

“We have been working with the Hull City Council Safety Advisory Group to ensure the plans not only allow us to increase the capacity, but enable future permanent developments, and make sure we can still run 25,000 capacity concerts.

“We are therefore confident with our due diligence that planning permission will be granted.”

Separately, Hull KR have installed a temporary 1,000-seat stand at the southern end of the ground for Friday’s final-round game with Leeds Rhinos and their home play-off tie.

This stand sold out within 24 hours of the extra tickets going on sale for the Leeds match, which could see Rovers lift the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time with a win should Wigan Warriors lose to Salford Red Devils the night before.

