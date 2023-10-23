Featherstone Rovers exit confirmed whilst duo sign new deals

IT’S going to be an off-season of turnover at the Featherstone Rovers following their failure to reach Super League.

Rovers were defeated in the semi-final play-off fixture against London Broncos – who were eventually promoted to the top flight – with a number of exits and signings being confirmed in recent weeks.

Ben Reynolds has joined the club from Leigh Leopards where he won the Challenge Cup in 2023, whilst Craig Hall will leave Rovers.

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙔 🙏 77 Games

901 Points Since joining in 2020, Craig Hall has been a superb servant to this club both on and off the field. Thank you for everything Craig! We wish you every success in your next venture.#BlueWall pic.twitter.com/KlavZ6g3uS — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) October 20, 2023

The club posted on X: “77 Games. 901 Points, Since joining in 2020, Craig Hall has been a superb servant to this club both on and off the field. Thank you for everything Craig! We wish you every success in your next venture.”

Meanwhile, Gadwin Springer and Gareth Gale have both signed new deals at Rovers.

Head coach James Ford said on Gale: “Gareth had another exceptional season in 2023, scoring 30 tries and we all believe there’s more to come from him. He is a key retention for the club, he is a local lad who fits the mould of a Featherstone Rovers player, he is tough, hardworking and keen to improve, and I’m looking forward to working with him ahead of the 2024 campaign.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.