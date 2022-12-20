Another Leeds Rhinos signing ‘touch and go’ for opening Super League game as four stars out for Boxing Day clash against Wakefield Trinity

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith last week confirmed that both Mikolaj Oledzki and new signing Luke Hooley would be out for around 12 weeks each following surgery.

Now, Smith has revealed that another one of his new signings, Nene MacDonald, is ‘touch and go’ for the opening game of the 2023 Super League season against Warrington Wolves.

“He suffered a decent quad injury in the PNG-England World Cup quarter-final match,” Smith said. “He’ll be in rehab for a little while yet.”

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith will not play in Leeds’ friendly against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day due to surgery.

That being said, Rohan Smith is certain Cameron Smith isn’t set for a long time on the sidelines and is ‘almost back to full capacity’.

“He’s had relatively minor elbow surgery,” Rohan said on Cameron. “He is almost back to full capacity, but not quite good enough to play on Monday.”

Meanwhile, new signing from the Gold Coast Titans, Sam Lisone, will also not feature for the Rhinos after having initial trouble with visas and work permits which is now sorted.

“It’s too early for Sam,” Smith continued.

“We’d hoped he’d be here a few weeks earlier and have a chance to prepare properly to roll out for some time on Boxing Day, but visas and work permits took a little longer than expected.”

That rules out Oledzki, Hooley, Smith and MacDonald for the Boxing Day clash against Wakefield.