Toulouse Olympique forward finds new club following Super League relegation

FORMER Toulouse Olympique forward Maxime Puech hs found a new club following his Super League exit.

Puech was one of those on a free agents list that continues to do the rounds with the likes of former Hull FC halfback Luke Gale and ex-Castleford Tigers forward Cheyse Blair, though Gale has signed on the dotted line for Keighley Cougars.

However, Frenchman Puech has signed for Albi Tigers in the Elite One Championship league in his native country and will play alongside former Barrow Raiders man Hakim Miloudi.

The 28-year-old played 65 games for Toulouse since debuting for the club back in 2014, scoring six tries whilst also spending two spells on loan at Toulouse Broncos.

Puech has also made two appearances for France on the international stage.