Ex-Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita finds new club for 2023 following two Super League offers

FORMER Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita is set to continue playing in 2023 following his exit from Super League.

Fifita left the West Yorkshire club at the end of the 2022 season after seven seasons at Belle Vue, registering almost 150 appearances in the process.

There had been rumours that the ‘Big Bopper’ could have reunited with his twin brother Andrew at an NRL club, but with the latter’s retirement, that speculation had been put to bed.

However, David has still returned to Australia in a bid to be nearer his family, but he will continue playing in 2023 with a local A grade team, the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division Rugby League, League Express understands.

That’s despite Fifita being given two offers to stay in Super League.

“During my stint in Super League there were plenty of clubs who showed interest and even two clubs who showed for this up coming season,” Fifita told League Express.

“I had the option to stay with Wakefield but just felt the time was right and wanted to go out on a high by still playing my best footy.

“I’ve just signed to play in my local A grade team, the Entrance Tigers. I’m looking forward to passing my knowledge onto the next crop of players and helping out the younger years.”

Fifita is arguably one of Trinity’s greatest ever overseas recruits with the 33-year-old able to conjure something out of nothing – whether that be through pure skill or pure power.

Lighting up Super League for seven years, the ‘Big Bopper’ also earned three Tonga caps throughout his career and made 19 appearances for Cronulla Sharks in the NRL between 2014 and 2016 – the club where his twin Andrew made his name.

A player that will always be remembered for the way in which he led Wakefield forward at every possible opportunity, Fifita will be sorely missed in the UK and in Super League.