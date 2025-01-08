Barrow Raiders thrash Whitehaven in rearranged pre-season game

BARROW RAIDERS 42 WHITEHAVEN 4

JORDAN WEIR, Northern Competitions Stadium, Tuesday

BARROW ran in nine tries to comfortably beat Cumbrian neighbours Whitehaven in a game pushed back two days by snowfall.

Credit goes to both clubs for getting the rearranged fixture on, although the final scoreline is a reflection of the very different positions of the pair at present.

While Barrow have another season of Championship rugby to look forward to and have retained the majority of their squad, Whitehaven are starting afresh under Anthony Murray following their relegation to League One with only one survivor from their final game of last season in Jack Kellett, then a trialist and now fully signed up.

The home side looked comfortable from the outset, unafraid to throw the ball across the field.

Their first try came from a scrum deep into Haven territory following a lost ball upon contact in the tackle, as Shane Toal dived into the left corner.

And just minutes later Luke Cresswell received the pivotal final pass following a break down the right edge, with Brad Walker adding the first of three goals.

The Raiders’ onslaught continued as Andrew Bulman grabbed a quick-fire brace against his former side, finishing in the right-hand corner on both occasions, the first seeing the Haven defence being caught on a scrum play again.

And a fifth try made it 24-0 at half-time. James Greenwood was a late addition to the bench after initially not being named in the line-up, but he dived onto a Ryan Johnston kick close to the posts and Walker added the extras.

The second half was a more competitive affair with plenty of changes for both sides in typical pre-season fashion, but after Whitehaven’s Max Anderson-Moore was held up over the line by his previous employers, speedy halfback Johnston ended a well-worked move between Seth Woodend and Ellis Robson, converted again by Walker.

It wouldn’t be a Cumbrian derby without a bit of biff and this didn’t disappoint, with Walker and Jack Newbegin receiving yellow cards for their involvement in a scuffle after the former’s high tackle on the latter.

From the resulting penalty, Mason Lewthwaite – a former England Community Lion recruited from Kells – became Whitehaven’s first scorer of the new year with a darting angled run through a number of attempted tackles.

In the closing stages, Barrow fielded five players from their Furness Raiders college partners in Woodend, Rolly Seward, Ollie Holmes, Dan Knott and Trent Ruddy.

Knott scored twice and Ruddy once in the final quarter to complete a resounding win, two of those tries coming despite Barrow having Jarrad Stack in the sin bin for a high tackle.

GAMESTAR: Ryan Johnston had a hand in a number of tries and scored one of the best.

GAMEBREAKER: Barrow’s starting line-up, as coach Paul Crarey took no prisoners by naming a full-strength 13 against a young Whitehaven side.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

3 Matt Costello

20 Brett Carter

5 Shane Toal

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

16 Charlie Emslie

9 Josh Wood

10 Ramon Silva

11 Ellis Robson

30 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

12 James Greenwood

14 Aaron Smith

15 Tom Wilkinson

19 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

24 Trent Ruddy

25 Dan Knott

31 Seth Woodend

32 Ollie Holmes

33 Rolly Seward

Tries: Toal (10), Cresswell (13), Bulman (20, 25), Greenwood (33), Johnston (49), Knott (58, 76), Woodend (79)

Goals: Walker 3/6, Carter 0/3

Sin bin: Walker (54) – fighting, Stack (73) – high tackle

WHITEHAVEN

5 Jay Weatherill

22 Max Anderson-Moore

2 Emerson Allen

15 Mason Lewthwaite

1 Aaron Burns

6 Kieran Tyrer

26 Jack Newbegin

10 Jordan Thomson

20 Connor Saunders

17 Karl Garner

12 Clarke Chambers

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

3 Mitchell Todd

8 Jake Pearce

11 Ben Atkinson

18 Aaron Turnbull

24 Josh Blinkhorn

25 Kian McPherson

Tries: Lewthwaite (54)

Goals: Tyrer 0/1

Sin bin: Newbegin (54) – fighting

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Ryan Johnston; Whitehaven: Emerson Allen

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 857

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 18-0, 24-0; 30-0, 30-4, 34-4, 38-4, 42-4