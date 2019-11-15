Another switch to Milford for BARLA County fixtures

Milford will host BARLA’s closing County Tri-Series fixtures of 2019 on Sunday (17 November).

The north Leeds outfit, who staged last weekend’s Under 17s game between Yorkshire and Lancashire when Featherstone Rovers’ pitch was ruled out because of heavy rains, are again stepping forward, this time for the Open Age and Under 19s matches between the same sides.

Heworth were to have staged both games but their pitch at York has, as with Featherstone’s, been hit by adverse weather.

Lancashire will have to beat Yorkshire by at least 18 points to retain the Open Age title and deny the Tykes the crown; the Under 19s clash, meanwhile, is a straight head-to-head clash for that particular title.