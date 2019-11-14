Batley trio depart at start of pre-season

Batley Bulldogs have parted ways with three players despite pre-season only just starting.

Jack Downs, Reece Dean and Danny Bravo have all departed the Bulldogs despite only just returning to training.

Downs and Dean have been forced to walk away due to outside work commitments, while Danny Bravo has stepped away from the game as a result of a serious injury.

In a statement, Batley said: “We’d like to wish all three the very best of luck for the future, and in the case of Jack Downs & Danny Bravo thank them for their efforts with the Bulldogs.”