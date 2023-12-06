Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman linked with exit from Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS star Harry Newman is once more being linked with a move away from the Super League.

Infamous Australian journalist, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, has revealed that Newman is in “hot demand” – not just from fellow Super League sides, but also from rugby union and NRL clubs who are keeping tabs on the situation at Headingley.

Whilst The Mole claims that Newman is keen to test himself in the NRL, the journalist also reports that the Rhinos are extremely keen to keep the England international at the club.

The 23-year-old was involved in the recent England set-up for the three-match Test Series against Tonga and looked the part with some metre-eating runs and strong defence.

Newman’s contract does only run until the end of the 2024 Super League season so there is no surprise that considerable interest is being touted.

