Ash Handley not included in Great Britain’s 21-man squad

Ash Handley has not been included in Great Britain’s 21-man squad to face Papua New Guinea, despite being flown out especially for the match.

The Leeds winger was drafted in as a late replacement for Ryan Hall, who was ruled out with a knee injury.

But despite being flown to the other side of the world to be included, Blake Austin, a halfback, retains his place on the wing.

The provisional squad suggests the same 17 that played in the defeat to New Zealand will play, meaning the likes of George Williams and Jake Trueman will end the series having not played a single game.

Zak Hardaker is included after missing the game against the Kiwis through injury.

1. Jonny Lomax

2. Jermaine McGillvary

3. Jack Hughes

4. Jake Connor

5. Blake Austin

6. Gareth Widdop

7. Jackson Hastings

8. Chris Hill

9. Josh Hodgson

10. Tom Burgess

11. John Bateman

12. Elliott Whitehead

13. James Graham

14. Josh Jones

15. Luke Thompson

16. Daryl Clark

17. Alex Walmsley

18. Joe Philbin

19. George Williams

20. Jake Trueman

21. Zak Hardaker