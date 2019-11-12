Sheffield Eagles reveal new club crest

Sheffield Eagles have unveiled their new club crest.

The new look replaces the club’s previous badge, which dates back to their inception in 1984.

Eagles General Manager Liam Claffey said, “We are really pleased with the new design and our thanks go to Lewis Totty who helped design the logo over the past year.

“This is a big change for the club and so we’ve taken our time and consulted throughout the process with supporters and other key stakeholders.

🦅 We are proud to unveil our brand new club crest! 🔊 Watch our launch video below ➡️ See the new crest and details behind the change here: — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) November 12, 2019

“The old logo had become dated and the way it’s designed makes it difficult to be used across various platforms easily.

“That’s not to say the old logo doesn’t represent a huge and proud history of the club and will always be a part of our story as we continue moving forward.

“The new club crest is easier to use from a design point, we for the first time have brand guidelines and whilst we understand some may not have wanted this change, we hope they can see this as a required and positive stepped. We are extremely pleased with the final result as the club enters a new dawn.”