Newcastle snap up new Wakefield signing Walker

Newcastle Thunder have loaned forward Brad Walker from Wakefield for the 2020 season.

The loose forward completed a move to Trinity over the weekend but has now been sent to the League 1 club for year after being granted a release from Widnes.

Thunder head coach Simon Finnigan said: “I am pleased to have Brad join us on loan he is someone who will certainly add to our style of play he will fit in with our group very well.

“I would also like to thank Wakefield for making this loan possible I’m sure it will benefit both clubs.“