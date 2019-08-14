Wales Women’s game called off

Saturday’s East v West Wales Women’s Origin fixture at Stebonheath Park will not be going ahead.

The match, which was to have been a curtain-raiser to the Betfred League 1 derby between West Wales Raiders and North Wales Crusaders, has been cancelled because many of the players have tickets for that day’s rugby union international between Wales and England.

However the second Origin Game, on

Sunday 25 August at Glamorgan Wanderers, Cardiff (2.30pm), is set to go ahead as scheduled.