‘At the start I couldn’t breathe’ – New Super League signing stars whilst playing with flu in Wakefield Trinity win over Featherstone Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE is a difficult enough sport to play when you are fit and healthy never mind when you are not exactly fighting fit with a bout of flu.

That is exactly what happened to new Super League signing Kevin Proctor, who starred for Wakefield Trinity in their 24-12 friendly win over Featherstone Rovers yesterday.

Proctor, who was sacked by the Gold Coast Titans midway through the 2022 NRL season, signed for the West Yorkshire club on a one-year deal.

Since arriving at Belle Vue, the 33-year-old has become a big favourite in and around the Wakefield side and the former New Zealand international has revealed that he played through the pain barrier at the weekend.

“I texted him last night and I said ‘I’m a bit ill, if I wake up tomorrow like this I don’t know how I will play,'” Proctor told League Express.

“But, I know how much this game meant to him after they lost to them last year.

“Then I rang him this morning and showed him my face and I looked like s**t and he said I didn’t have to play if I didn’t want to.

“I said ‘give me an hour and I’ll come down but I felt like s**t out there.

“I’m feeling better right now. Just at the start I couldn’t breathe, we had no ball either which didn’t make it any easier, but once we started getting into the groove it was good.”

Proctor also revealed just how different the experience has been from the Gold Coast to Wakefield so far, but he is excited to kick on in 2023.

“I’ve gone from one extreme to the other, from 35 degrees to -3, but it’s been great so far. I really can’t wait to start the season for these boys.”