Ex-NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess saves woman’s life after rugby league fan collapses

FORMER NRL and Super League star Sam Burgess has been in the news in recent months and years for both positive and negative reasons.

But, Burgess has been hailed after helping to save a rugby league fan following the person’s collapse last week just outside South Sydney Rabbitohs’ stadium.

The 34-year-old held the fan whilst she drifted in and out of consciousness before paramedics came along.

The Souths fan posted on Facebook: “Yesterday on the 26/01/2023 at approximately 11am my client had a medical episode just outside of Redfern oval,” the fan wrote on Facebook.

“My client is a 53 year old women with many health problems and is visually impaired, but that has not stopped her from supporting her team the Rabbitohs. We came down to Redfern to watch the boys train and my client was then so excited to get up close and get some signatures.

“After the training was over we were leaving to return home, however the heat proved too much for my client and she collapsed on the floor. I was there assisting her and when I turned around here was the amazing Sam Burgess on the floor helping my client.

“Sam never left her side, he offered her his own personal drink and helped her to sip. He held her up as she was in and out of consciousness. He was sweet and reassuring. He showed so much compassion and empathy.

“Jason Demetriou called for the staff to get a cool towel, ice and water. He watched over Sam and my client to make sure she was ok. They never left until she was in the safe hands of the ambulance workers.

“We love to go to games, we love to put on our jerseys, we love to meet the players, we love our team win or lose, but none of that will match the pride we have today after witnessing the true love, care and support from the boys to someone in need.

“Sam Burgess is truely a Superstar, he did not have to stop, he did not have to help, he did not have to care. But he did stop, he did help and he does care. I’m hoping that those who were there to witness this, will spread the word of just how wonderful Sam and the Rabbitohs are.

“Forever Glory Glory to South Sydney.”

Now the woman herself, Vicki Panos, has spoken to the Wide World of Sports, saying: “”I was on the ground, distressed, it was so hot, my heart was barely beating and I thought, ‘This is it, I am going to die.

“Then Sam appeared from nowhere and held my hand, he brushed my hair out of my face and said, ‘You will be OK love, hang in there, we have an ambulance coming’.

“He gave me his own energy drink and that helped a lot.

“He refused to leave my side because he told me he used to nurture his late dad when he was struggling through pain.

“It gave me the strength to fight on. I was in and out of consciousness, but knowing he was there gave me the strength to fight on.

“He saved my life, no doubt about it.

“I’ve read a lot of bad things about him in the press but always thought he was a decent person… this just proves it.”