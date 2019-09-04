Chase for Rangi ends after new Doncaster deal

Rangi Chase is staying at Doncaster.

The former Man of Steel has signed a new one-year deal with the League 1 club after returning with the Dons following a two-year drugs ban.

Chase, 33, joined the club in May and has made five appearances, scoring twice.

“I’m happy to get it over the line, in my mind I was always going to stay here but it is good to get it all sorted and I can look forward to the future.

“It was hard when I came back and I was frustrated because I wanted to offer a bit more but my fitness levels still needed some work.

“Timing and things like that come with work, I had been out for a long time but I feel like that is improving each week.

“I’m a bit of a different player and it takes time for people to get used to me, the more I have those players around me the better the understanding will be.”