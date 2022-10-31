Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Jesse Sene-Lefao has put pen to paper on a deal with a new club after departing Featherstone Rovers.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Sheffield Eagles.

Sene-Lefao was a big hit when he first arrived on these shores with the Castleford Tigers in Super League following NRL stints at Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks.

Discussing his new signing, Director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “Jesse is a bundle of energy and will bring a lot to this group, in terms of playing style and camaraderie,”

“He has played at the top of the game in Australia and here in the UK. You can never have too much experience in a squad and Jesse is a great addition to ours.

“He did a number on us here at the OLP when playing for Featherstone earlier this year.

“Those are the sort of performances our fans can look forward to from Jesse.”

Sene-Lefao cannot wait to get started: “I’m really excited about the two-year deal I’ve been offered,”

“It’s a big move for myself and my family so I’m grateful for this opportunity.

“I am looking forward to setting new goals, meeting the team and hoping to make a positive impact in terms of where we want to go as a club.

“It took one meeting with Tubbs to reel me in about the vision of the club and where it’s been.

“The meeting we had went on for nearly two-and-a-half hours as I was really interested in the rundown of how Sheffield was reborn and where it’s been in the last couple of years.

“It’s been built from the ground up and I’m now familiar with where it’s been and where it’s going. That is another thing that excites me.”

