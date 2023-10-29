Attendance revealed at England-Tonga clash as rugby league fans call for switch in venue

ENGLAND secured the Test Series victory over Tonga at the home of the Huddersfield Giants yesterday, the John Smith’s Stadium.

A 14-4 triumph ensured Shaun Wane’s men cannot relinquish the Series title at Headingley next weekend in the third Test.

However, just 11,210 spectators made their way to the John Smith’s Stadium to watch the game in action – almost 1,800 less than the first Test at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

There is, however, expected to be a larger crowd at Headingley next weekend for the third and final Test.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.