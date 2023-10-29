Shaun Wane apologises to England star whilst Chris Hill reveals post-match heated debate with Tonga man

SHAUN WANE has apologised to Wigan Warriors and England star Liam Farrell after the second-rower was given just four minutes game time at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

England secured the Test Series against Tonga in a 14-4 victory at the home of the Huddersfield Giants, with Farrell named on the bench.

However, Wane has now revealed that he apologised to Farrell for his lack of minutes.

“He was going go 30 minutes in, but the game panned out differently, which happens. I’ve apologised to him.

“He shook his head and understood, but I don’t think he did.”

Meanwhile, prop Chris Hill – who wound the clock back with another brilliant display off the bench – has revealed that Tonga’s comments in the week motivated England on Saturday.

“It’s tit for tat, leave them to it, we knew we had a job to do today. They did our speech for us, and we showed them today it didn’t matter where we were playing, we’ll play them on the backfield next week if they want.”

Hill also revealed that both him and Tonga captain Addin Fonua-Blake exchanged heated words after the game: “He was just offering me my pension when I retired.

“Emotion spills over, he’s a winner isn’t he, end of the day? Emotion spills over but it’s all fun and games. Why did he take an objection to me? I don’t know, I’m not sure.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.