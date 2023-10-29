WATCH: Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare scores stunning try for Fiji

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have always prided themselves on a conveyor belt of youth throughout their history.

Although that has dried up in recent years, there is one incredible talent that will be hoping for a big year in 2024 – Jason Qareqare.

And, the Fijian international, who debuted for the Bati against Papua New Guinea this weekend, showed just what he is made of with a scintillating score in the Pacific Championships.

Given the ball around halfway, Qareqare stepped his way through the PNG defence before scorching under the posts.

What a try and what a talent!

