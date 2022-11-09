Australia boss Mal Meninga names squad for World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand as Parramatta Eels star returns

AUSTRALIA head coach Mal Meninga has named his 19-man squad to take on New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Friday night.

Experienced halfback Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary have both been included as Reagan Campbell-Gillard replaces Lindsay Collins.

Hooker Ben Hunt is also back in the fold after missing last week’s hammering of Lebanon in the quarter-finals.

“Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours,” said Meninga.

“This is our most important game of the World Cup for us and a great challenge against the calibre of the New Zealand side.

“I am happy with our performances so far, but we all know we need to improve.”

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco (capt), Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.