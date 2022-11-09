Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Ava Seumanufagai searching for new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Ava Seumanufagai is searching for a new club following his Canterbury Bulldogs exit.

The 31-year-old left the Rhinos before the start of the 2021 seasons due to family reasons after making 30 appearances for Leeds.

In that time, Seumanufagai won the Challenge Cup and became a firm fans’ favourite at Headingley before signing for Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.

All in all, Seumanufagai has played almost 150 NRL games, with the prop registering 23 appearances for the Bulldogs since moving in 2021.

Now though the New Zealand-born enforcer is without a club following his departure from the Bulldogs with the club looking to freshen up for 2023.

Could Seumanufagai head back to Super League? It’s certainly not out of the question considering Leeds, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons still have quota spaces left.

Plus, the 31-year-old certainly left his mark on the UK competition with Seumanufagai likely to be a major boost for any Super League club.