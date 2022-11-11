Melbourne Storm and Australia star Cameron Munster open to Super League move

AUSTRALIA star Cameron Munster has revealed that he is open to a move to Super League.

His side is taking on New Zealand at Elland Road in Leeds tonight, but prior to the game Munster spoke to the BBC about potentially moving to the UK.

“I’m really enjoying it here, I could see myself living in Manchester,” Munster said.

“I would probably finish my contract at 33 in Melbourne so I’ll be an old fossil! If anyone in the Super League at that time is interested in an old, broke down five-eighth I’ll be here.

“Fingers crossed we (Australia) can play at Old Trafford, it would be a dream come true if I can but everything happens for a reason.”

Munster recently signed a new four-year deal at Melbourne Storm last month.

“I love the Melbourne Storm and I am proud to be committing to the club for a further four years,” Munster said back then.

“The club has always been supportive of me, even through some of the more difficult times, and I appreciate Trippy, Justin, Frank and Craig giving me the time I needed to think through the decision with Bianca and my family.

“It is such an important decision for me, and in the end, Melbourne is where my heart is, Melbourne is where I want to play my footy, and Melbourne is the club I want to be a part of for the rest of my career.

“I’ve always wanted to be a one club player. Storm gave me the chance to play NRL and the club has become a second home for me since making my debut.

“Both Bianca and I have family back in Queensland but we are settled in Melbourne, we have a great support network and we look forward to growing our young family in the years to come.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this process, and in my career, particularly to Bianca, my son Jaxson, my parents and extended family. Thank you also to my manager Braith Anasta.

“And finally, thank you to the boys, and everyone at the club, we have an exciting future ahead.”