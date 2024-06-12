Jai Field’s absence for Wigan Warriors explained by head coach Matt Peet

WHEN Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet named his 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash against the Castleford Tigers, there was one glaring omission.

That omission was, of course, that of fullback Jai Field, who has lit up Super League during the 2024 season.

Now, Peet has revealed that the Australian livewire pulled his hamstring early on during last week’s Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

“Jai Field has pulled his hamstring, he pulled it very early on during that game. We were aware of it and we know just who brave he played during that game,” Peet said.

“He has had a scan and we will await different opinions on it. He will be out for a few weeks and he played through the pain barrier.”

But, who will replace Field at fullback?

“The obvious ones are Ryan Hampshire, Bevan French and Zach Eckersley. Kruise Leeming and Jack Farrimond can play in the halves, as can Adam Keighran when he comes back from suspension.”

