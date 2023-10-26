Australian journalist tips Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara for major coaching gig

INFAMOUS Australian journalist, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, has tipped Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara for an NRL coaching gig in the near future.

McNamara, who steered the French club to the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023, has proved to be a massive hit in the south of France.

That is something which, according to The Mole, could see struggling NRL clubs have their interest piqued.

The Mole, in his column, wrote: “Don’t be surprised if former England coach Steve McNamara is the next name thrown into the mix to coach in the NRL for several struggling clubs in the next year or so.

“McNamara – a former England Test coach – made the league world, and several NRL clubs, sit up and take notice by steering Catalans into the Super League grand final earlier this month.

“McNamara already has experience in the NRL – he was a key man in Trent Robinson’s coaching staff a few years back – and is highly regarded in both hemispheres.

“He enjoyed his time living on Sydney’s eastern beaches and is certain to take any approach to coach in the NRL seriously.”

McNamara has been head coach of Catalans since 2017 and lifted the Challenge Cup trophy with them in 2018.

Prior to that, the 52-year-old coached Bradford Bulls and England.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.