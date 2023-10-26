Shaun Wane makes two changes to England squad as St Helens pair withdraw through injury

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has made two changes to his squad for the second Test match against Tonga on Saturday.

Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton is set to make his second international appearance for England on Saturday, as Head Coach Shaun Wane makes two changes to his squad for the game against Tonga at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium (KO 2.30pm).

Ashton comes in for Tommy Makinson and Wolves teammate Ben Currie replaces Morgan Knowles – the St Helens pair having picked up wrist and thumb injuries respectively during last Sunday’s 22-18 victory over Tonga in the series opener at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Knowles, like winger Dom Young, is ruled out of the rest of the three-match series.

Huddersfield prop Chris Hill will make his 35th full international appearance on home ground at the Johns Smith’s Stadium – only James Graham (44) and Ryan Hall (40) have made more full international appearances for England.

England Head Coach Shaun Wane says: “Matty Ashton impressed me earlier in the year during the mid-season international against France and has continued on the same path over the last few weeks. I’m really pleased to be able to give him an opportunity against Tonga.

“Last week was a real battle of attrition and we fought hard to come out on top, but we still have work to do to win this three-game series. We know that Tonga will be hurt, they’ll come out even stronger, and will be seeking revenge this weekend. It is up to us to ensure that doesn’t happen and we come away with the victory – and the series.

“The England fans came out in force at St Helens last week and we need a repeat of that at Huddersfield on Saturday.”

With skipper George Williams serving the second of a two-game suspension, England will once again be led by St Helens full-back Jack Welsby as they bid to clinch the three-match series before the final match at Headingley on Saturday 4 November.

England 19-player squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

